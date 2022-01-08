AGP complains litigant tried to offer bribe

High Court refers the matter to DVAC for investigation

Coming across an issue of a litigant having tried repeatedly to offer bribe to an Additional Government Pleader (AGP) by approaching his juniors, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has referred the matter to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In 2021, the litigant, S. Kumaravel of Madurai district, had filed a petition seeking a direction to the Collector to reduce the punishment period of increment stoppage awarded to him. He allegedly tried to approach the AGP and attempted to offer a bribe to favour him in the case.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice B. Pugalendhi, AGP A. Kannan told the judge that Kumaravel approached his juniors posing as an officer, and offered to pay any amount if he favoured him in the case.

Even after Mr. Kannan told the litigant’s advocate about the incident, Kumaravel contacted Mr. Kannan’s junior reiterating that he was ready to offer a bribe. The judge told Mr. Kannan to file a memo in this regard.

The judge observed that it was unfortunate that corruption had reached this extent. The petitioner who was facing punishment got to know whom this case had been allotted to, collected the details of his juniors and approached them.

The judge took into account the fact that the petitioner had come to the AGP’s office posing as an officer who had come to give instructions on the petition. Such an act by the petitioner had to be deprecated and dealt with in an appropriate manner.

The court referred the matter to the DVAC and directed authorities to conduct an inquiry. The judge appreciated AGP Kannan for bringing the issue to the knowledge of the court.

The court sought a report in this regard. It is said that Kumaravel was working in Alanganallur panchayat union office as an Assistant.