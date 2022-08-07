Agnipath evokes tremendous response, says L. Murugan

August 07, 2022 22:06 IST

‘Lakhs of youngsters enlist under the scheme’

The Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces has evoked a tremendous response from the youth. Several lakh youngsters have registered themselves for the recruitment under the scheme, Union Minister of State L. Murugan has said.

Speaking at the launch of a video on the history of Indian freedom fighters in Chennai on Sunday, he said, “The Opposition parties are criticising the scheme, saying it will cause disruption in the armed forces. But lakhs of youngsters are enrolling under it. We have come out with the scheme to create the young nationalists of the country.”

Earlier in the day, he said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hoists the national flag at its offices and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan need not lecture the RSS on nationalism.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the BJP’s other languages cell, Mr. Murugan said, “It is very common for everyone to hoist the national flag. Even today, the national flag is being distributed at the RSS offices. People like Mr. Thirumavalavan need not lecture us on this,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan had posted on Twitter that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asking everyone to hoist the national flag, the RSS did not hoist it for 52 years (until 2002). He also asked whether Mr. Modi would hoist the national flag at the RSS headquarters.

“Their intention has been to remove the Dharma Chakra at the centre and make the flag completely saffron,” he had claimed.

Responding to another question, the Minister said the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI were independent agencies and the Opposition’s charge that the BJP was misusing them was wrong.