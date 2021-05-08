Agency denies Mahendran’s charge

08 May 2021 00:09 IST

MNM’s poll management company, Sankhya Solutions, rubbished former party vice-president R. Mahendran’s charge that it had distanced party leader Kamal Haasan from the cadre and was responsible for the electoral defeat.

Suresh Iyer, of Sankhya Solutions, said blaming one agency for internal party disagreements was unacceptable. “Mr. Mahendran's statement blaming us without any proof and defaming us is a motivated charge. Our work has been very transparent and was implemented only after getting the approval of our leader [Mr. Haasan],” he said.

Senior leader of the MNM former IPS officer A.G. Maurya, who quit from his party position along with several others, too slammed Mr. Mahendran and said there was no truth in his allegations against Mr. Haasan.

Advertising

Advertising

He said many office-bearers had quit their posts to enable Mr. Haasan to restructure the party after checking who had tried using the party for their personal gains or who tried to bring down the party through their actions.

The party’s youth wing leader Snehan too hit out at Mr. Mahendran and said it was Mr. Haasan who gave an identity to him. “Till our leader named Mr. Mahendran the party’s vice-president, nobody knew of him. Even people in Pollachi did not know about him,” he said.