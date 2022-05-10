Agarwal’s Eye hospital to add more clinics

They will come up in smaller towns

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has planned to expand its services across India. The organisation has received equity investment of ₹1,050 crore from two companies, Temasek, a Singaporean company and Texas Pacific Group, a US-based investor. The eye clinics will come up in smaller towns.

Both investors would be represented in the hospital’s board, said Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals. “By 2023-24 we will be touching 200 hospitals,” he said. The group has 105 hospitals currently, including 15 in Africa.

The group has planned to add 500 eye care centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These centres would offer tele-ophthalmic services.

Dr. Amar said the expansion aimed at helping treatment reach people’s doorsteps. “In India around 1.2 to 1.8 crore people suffer from blindness and require treatment,” he said. In April, the group proposed to open 10 hospitals, including six in Punjab and four in Pune.

Currently the hospital gets 25,000 patients daily, which would go up to 50,000, he estimated. The group also offers at least 40 free surgeries every month.

According to Dr. Amar, the group currently had 500 doctors and planned to double this number in the next couple of years.