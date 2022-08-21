After settling dues, T.N. assured of resumption of trading in exchanges

Tangedco can buy and sell power on exchanges from Sunday, says Senthilbalaji

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 01:15 IST

Tangedco has paid dues to generation companies and the State utility has been assured that it can buy and sell power on exchanges from Sunday, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said on Saturday.

Tangedco was among discoms across 13 States to be barred from trading on exchanges over non-payment of dues. The dues till August 21 has been paid. About ₹65.23 crore has been paid to solar energy generators and ₹8.75 crore has been paid to wind energy generators, the Minister said in a post on Twitter.

It has been communicated to PFC Consulting Ltd. by email. PFC has said it will be communicated to Power System Operation Corporation, and trading would be allowed from Sunday, the Minister said.

