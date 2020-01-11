After security cover goes, Stalin takes a dig at Centre

A day after the Centre withdrew the CRPF cover provided to DMK president M.K. Stalin, he thanked the personnel who had provided security cover for him over the past years.

While political leaders in the State condemned the move, Mr. Stalin thanked the personnel in a tweet. However, he urged “the Centre to utilise CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion”.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri i slammed the Centre for removing the CRPF protection given to Mr. Stalin. “The BJP government removed the SPG protection to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka. Now they have removed the removed the Z-plus security given to Mr. Stalin. “These are completely biased decisions and raise question marks over the security of the Congress-DMK leaders,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said it was based on intelligence inputs that Z-Plus category security was given to Mr. Stalin. “I would like to ask them on what basis they are removing this now? Home Minister Amit Shah should provide an answer,” he said.

Vaiko slams Centre

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Friday opposed the decision to withdraw the Z-category security cover provided to DMK president M.K. Stalin and condemned both the Union and State governments for the decision. Mr. Vaiko contended that Mr. Stalin had been defending challenges to the ideals of Periyar and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Besides, Mr. Stalin has been countering the narratives being spread against the Dravidian movement.

“He [Mr. Stalin] is becoming popular day by day. There have been incidents where Periyar’s statues were damaged. While so, it is only just to continue security cover that was provided to Mr. Stalin,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He condemned the Union and State governments for withdrawing the security cover to Mr. Stalin.

Mr. Stalin had Z-category security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that has now been withdrawn.