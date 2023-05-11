After removal as T.N. Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan says past two years ‘most fulfilling’

May 11, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shortly after being divested of his Finance and Human Resources Management portfolios, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday, May 11, tweeted that the past two years were the “most fulfilling” in his life and that he looked forward to re-establishing Tamil Nadu’s position as a leader in the Information Technology sector, his new portfolio.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The pace at which Mr. Rajan posted the tweet indicated he was taken into confidence by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin before the reshuffle of portfolios of some ministers including him.

The past two years have been the most fulfilling in my life. Under the leadership of CM @mkstalin, I presented one revised budget ('21 - '22) during the pandemic, and two annual budgets ('22 – '23, '23 – '24) post-pandemic. Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we… — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) May 11, 2023

Mr. Rajan recalled that under Stalin’s leadership he had presented one revised budget (’21 - ’22) during the pandemic, and two annual budgets (’22 – ’23, ’23 – ’24) post-pandemic.

“Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we have invested in a record number of social welfare schemes as well as record capital spending, all while delivering record-setting fiscal improvements. This is the epitome of my public service, and indeed of my life,” he said.

While fiscal consolidation and social spending are necessary steps for an equitable society, the drivers of development and growth are investment, enterprise expansion and job-creation, he added.

Thanking Mr. Stalin for assigning him the Information Technology portfolio, he said IT was globally the number one industry for investment and job-creation today.

“We know that technology shapes the future. Though Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in this field in Thalaivar Kalaignar’s (Karunanidhi) time, we have unfortunately lagged our true potential in this sector in the last decade or so. I plan to build on the great efforts of my predecessor Mano Thangaraj to attract more investments, accelerate job-creation, and deliver growth at a pace that will re-establish Tamil Nadu as a leading state in IT,” he said.

Mr. Rajan hoped his experience in establishing and managing a pioneering Global Capability Centre 15 years ago, and the connectivity with the IT & ITES Industry gained during my professional career, will enrich his efforts in this new role.

He also wished incoming Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu success. “I am sure he will accelerate the progress already made and deliver new records in his tenure,” he said.

Mr. Rajan thanked Mr. Stalin both for providing him with the previous portfolio for two years, and “this exciting new role to serve the people”.