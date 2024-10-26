After recent SC ruling, T.N. govt no longer cite Centre for not implementing total prohibition: Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement total prohibition in the State, following the recent Supreme Court ruling that upheld the States’ right to regulate industrial alcohol.

The Supreme Court held that the phrase ‘intoxicating liquor’ in Entry 8 of the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution would include industrial alcohol within its ambit and it gives States the power to regulate the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase and sale of intoxicating liquor.

By referring to the verdict, the PMK leader said “The apex court ruling confirmed that only States have the power to regulate the manufacture and sale of liquor, and the Centre has no role to play. It is a lesson for the DMK, which has been citing the Centre for not implementing total prohibition in Tamil Nadu.”

“Implementing total prohibition is the need of the hour in Tamil Nadu. Over 2 lakh persons die annually in the State because of liquor. Tamil Nadu stands top among other States in the number of accidental deaths, suicides and mental health issues related to liquor consumption. If the State government has a real intention to develop the State, it should immediately implement total prohibition,” he demanded.

