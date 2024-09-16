After peace talks, SCs enter temple in Tiruvallur district

Residents of Vazhudambedu Colony in Gummidipoondi taluk in Tiruvallur district were able to enter and pray inside the Arulmigu Pidari Ettiamman temple after it was unsealed and reopened on Monday (September 16, 2024). The villagers, mostly belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), were denied entry last month after the conduct of kumbhabhishekam by a group of caste Hindus of the village.

District Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, who led the villagers into the temple, under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, said that during peace talks, it was explained to the members of a dominant caste that they must live in peace with residents of the neighbouring colony. “The dispute arose after the Adi Dravidars were not allowed to use the pathway to the temple by persons of the caste Hindu group. Since the land actually belongs to the temple, we explained it to the residents of both communities and they agreed to come to a compromise,” he said.

The temple had been sealed on the day of the function to prevent deterioration of law and order. “The villagers had surrounded the temple on that day as soon as the yagasala pujas were completed. Complaints have been preferred by both the communities against each other and a First Information Report [FIR] against the dominant community was registered for discrimination,” he added.

Works to be taken up

The Collector said works totalling ₹78 lakh, including laying of cement concrete roads leading to the temple, and both the burial grounds of the residential localities, and construction of a shelter would be taken up.

The temple was sealed twice earlier too due to differences between the two communities. A resident, who did not want to be named, said hopefully the temple would not be sealed again and people of all communities would continue to enjoy being able to worship inside the temple.

Tiruvallur district Assistant Commissioner (holding additional charge) of the HR&CE portfolio K. Chitra Devi said staff members had been posted at the temple to ensure that there was no discrimination and everyone was allowed inside the temple. A police posse had been stationed at the temple to ensure peace and the situation would continue to be monitored by the local police officials, she added.

