After over 5 months, cases cross 4,000

4,276 persons contract COVID-19 while 19 succumb to the infection; 86,179 persons vaccinated

After more than five months, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu crossed the 4,000-mark on Thursday. A total of 4,276 people contracted the infection and 19 persons succumbed to it.

The State last recorded over 4,000 cases a day on October 17 (4,295 cases). The fresh cases have pushed Tamil Nadu’s tally to 9,15,386, and its active caseload has touched 30,131. Of these, Chennai accounts for 11,633 people who are still under treatment.

Chennai’s daily count exceeded 1,500 on Thursday, with 1,520 more people testing positive for the infection. The city’s overall tally touched 2,59,320. In Coimbatore, 427 people tested positive, followed by 398 in Chengalpattu. Eight districts recorded over 100 cases each — Tiruvallur (199), Tiruppur (154), Tiruchi (131), Thanjavur (125), Nagapattinam (118), Madurai (115), Kancheepuram (107) and Salem (103).

A total of sixteen returnees, including nine from West Bengal, were among those who tested positive for the infection.

Chennai accounted for six of the 19 fatalities, while Chengalpattu, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur recorded three deaths each. Five of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. This included a 33-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on April 4. He died on April 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Among the deceased who had co-morbidities was a 36-year-old man from Tiruvarur. He had systemic hypertension and was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on April 2. He died on April 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Three persons in their 40s also succumbed to the infection.

The State’s toll rose to 12,840, even as 1,869 more people were discharged from various facilities after treatment.

Till date, 8,72,415 people have been discharged. In the last 24 hours, 85,281 samples were tested for the infection, taking the total figure to 2,02,58,907.

Nearly 35 lakh jabs

A total of 86,179 people, including 43,182 aged between 45 and 59 and with co-morbidities and 37,016 senior citizens, were vaccinated on Thursday, taking the total figure so far to 34,87,036.

According to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, vaccination was held in 4,404 sessions. Of the 86,179 people, 1,888 healthcare workers, 3,451 frontline staff, 37,212 people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities and 31,864 senior citizens received Covishield, while 263 healthcare workers, 379 frontline staff, 5,970 people with co-morbidities and 5,152 senior citizens got Covaxin jabs.