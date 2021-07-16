After over 3 months, active cases fall below 30,000

CHENNAI

State reports 2,405 fresh cases and 49 deaths due to the infection; 17 districts report no deaths; 1,36,787 people inoculated

Tamil Nadu reported 2,405 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths on Thursday, taking its tally to 25,28,806 and toll to 33,606.

With 3,006 people being discharged after treatment, the total figure touched 24,65,250. The State’s active cases stood at 29,950. The last time the number of active cases was below the 30,000-mark was on April 7 — over three months ago.

Coimbatore topped the tally with 256 cases, followed by Thanjavur (163) and Erode (159).

Four other districts had more than 100 cases — Salem (155), Chennai (148), Tiruppur (143) and Chengalpattu (130). These seven districts accounted for nearly 50% of the fresh cases. Of the remaining 31 districts that reported less than 100 cases, 24 had under 50, with Tenkasi reporting the lowest with 11.

In total, 14 districts reported marginally higher fresh cases than the previous day, while infections came down in the remaining 24.

Of the 49 deaths, Chennai reported six, followed by Coimbatore with five. Four more districts reported three deaths each, nine reported two each and another six saw one each. The remaining 17 reported no fatalities.

The youngest among the deceased was a 26-year-old woman from Chennai with diabetes. She was admitted to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Government Hospital for Women and Children on July 10, and died three days later at the hospital. The oldest was a 96-year-old woman who died under home quarantine on April 22, but was added to the list on Thursday.

Test positivity rate (TPR) remained below 2% for the sixth consecutive day. The State conducted 1,45,663 tests in 24 hours, and its TPR stood at 1.65%.

The State received 6,01,630 doses of Covishield and 91,580 doses of Covaxin on Thursday.

A total of 1,36,787 people were inoculated. The figure came down from 2.07 lakh on Wednesday, as stocks depleted. Tamil Nadu has administered a total of 1.73 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.