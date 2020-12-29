After nine months, Tasmac bars to open across State

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 03:47 IST

The govt. decided to open bars to generate more revenue, a source said

After nearly nine months, bars attached to Tasmac shops across the State will resume operations following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A directive sent from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) headquarters to all senior regional managers and district managers said all bars would be allowed to operate with immediate effect (except in containment zones). Tasmac shops and bars downed their shutters on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heads of Tasmac bars have been instructed to keep the premises clean and sanitised. Not more than 50% of the seating capacity will be permitted. Adequate crowd and queue management is to be followed to ensure social distancing norms. Orders have also been given to maintain a log book with details of the consumers. Details of the consumers, including their contact details, have to be obtained for contact tracing in the event of COVID-19 cases being reported.

Advertising

Advertising

A source from Tasmac said the government decided to open bars as sales have not been good in the last few days. “With bars opening, tipplers will have a place to sit and drink, and this will generate more revenue.”

But a person in charge of a bar attached to Tasmac said, “They have asked us to ensure that there is adequate space and that social distancing norms are followed. We are worried about how this can be done inside a bar. When someone is drunk, we can’t tell them to maintain distance as it might lead to arguments. At times, it is very difficult to handle tipplers who walk in here.”

Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across the State and they sell liquor worth ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore a day.