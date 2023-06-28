After NHRC intervenes, contractual staff of Centre’s Samagra Siksha Scheme in Tamil Nadu to get 26 weeks’ paid maternity leave

June 28, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated June 29, 2023 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

The intervention by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ensured that now, even the temporary women staff workers of the Centre’s Samagra Siksha Scheme in Tamil Nadu will get the benefit of 26 weeks of paid maternity leave instead of 12 weeks, as per the provisions of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Commission that it had issued an erratum correcting the anomaly.

The NHRC had registered a case on the basis of a complaint on 27th January, 2023, that the contractual women employees of the Samagra Siksha Scheme were not being given the benefits of 26 weeks of paid maternity leave. It was alleged that despite several representations to the Ministry of Education and the State government, no action was taken to correct the anomaly, thereby, resulting in violation of the human rights of the women staff workers.

The Commission, on January 25, 2023, had issued directions to the Secretary, Union Education Ministry, and the Commissioner, Labour Department, Tamil Nadu government, to look into the allegations made in the complaint and submit an action taken report. In response, the Commission received an email from the Union Education Ministry stating that ‘Education’ was in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and service matters of the staff were under the domain of the respective State governments. The Ministry had mentioned that it had already written to the Tamil Nadu government to take lawful action in the matter.

In furtherance, the Commission received a report from the Tamil Nadu’s School Education Department Secretary, stating that the State Project Director, Samagra Siksha, had issued an erratum on February 02, 2023, revising maternity leave for married temporary women staff (on consolidated pay).

