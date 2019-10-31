After nearly two months, HC to get a regular Chief Justice

The Madras High Court is all set to get a regular Chief Justice, after having functioned under an Acting Chief Justice for more than 40 days, though the Supreme Court, in what is popularly known as the Second Judges’ Case, had ordered that an “acting arrangement” should not ordinarily exceed more than a month in any of the High Courts in the country.

Centre’s notification

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday stated that President Ram Nath Kovind had ordered for the transfer of Chief Justice Amareshwar Pratap Sahi from the Patna High Court to Madras, and had also directed him to take charge on or before November 13. It has brought cheers to the lawyers practising here.

There has been a vacuum in the court ever since former Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani tendered her resignation on September 6, without accepting Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer her to the High Court of Meghalaya. The resignation got notified only on September 20, since the President was on a foreign tour.

On the same day, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice also notified that the President had appointed Justice Vineet Kothari, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform duties attached to the office of the Chief Justice, with immediate effect.

He took charge instantly, but had since then refrained from using the Chief Justice’s chambers.

Justice Kothari conducted judicial proceedings in the iconic Court Hall No.1, along with Justice C. Saravanan, but continued to perform administrative work from his regular chambers, attached to Court Hall No.2.

Swapping positions

Though the Supreme Court collegium had initially decided to have Justice Tahilramani and Chief Justice A.K. Mittal of Meghalaya High Court swap positions, it reconsidered the issue after her resignation, and recommended the transfer of Chief Justice Sahi from Patna to Madras. The recommendation was made to the President on October 15.

All these developments led to the crossing of the time limit fixed by the apex court in the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association versus Union of India (Second Judges’ case), wherein it was held: “Ordinarily, the acting arrangement should not exceed one month, the maximum period needed usually for the movement of the Chief Justices to their new positions. This is essential for proper functioning of the High Courts and to avoid rendering headless any High Court for a significant period which adversely affects the functioning of the judiciary of that State. The continuing practice of having Acting Chief Justices for long periods… must be deprecated and avoided.”