After months, Chennai records no COVID-19 death

State records 2,775 fresh infections and 47 fatalities; 20 districts see no fatalities

After several months, Chennai on Sunday reported no deaths due to COVID-19. The city was among 20 districts that reported no deaths due to the infection. Across the State, 2,775 people tested positive and 47 succumbed to the infection. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 25,18,786 and toll to 33,418. As many as 3,188 people were discharged after treatment.

The bulletin released by the Health Department listed the deaths that had taken place over three to five days.

According to Sunday’s bulletin, there were zero deaths in 20 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Madurai and Tiruchi.

So far, 8,256 people have succumbed to the infection in Chennai, followed by 2,373 in Chengalpattu and 2,107 in Coimbatore.

Among the 47 fatalities (15 at private hospitals and 32 at government ones), Salem recorded nine, followed by Coimbatore with seven. There were five deaths in Cuddalore and four in Vellore. Among the deceased was a 32-year-old woman from Cuddalore who had no co-morbidities. She was admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram, on June 26 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 7.

Coimbatore’s daily tally dropped below 300, while that of Erode fell below 200. There were 298 cases in Coimbatore and 198 in Erode. However, Thanjavur recorded a rise in fresh infections as 210 more tested positive. There were 175 cases in Salem, 171 in Chennai and 163 in Tiruppur. While Chengalpattu recorded 144 cases, Tiruchi reported 108.

Thirty of the 38 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each. Ramanathapuram continued to account for fewer than 10 cases — five people tested positive. A total of 32,307 people are under treatment. Coimbatore has the highest number of active cases at 4,006, followed by Erode with 2,847 and Salem with 2,086. In Chennai, 1,661 people are under treatment.

In the last 24 hours, 1,48,182 samples were tested. This took the total to 3,45,46,292.

On Sunday, 1,02,904 people were vaccinated, taking the total coverage to 1,62,61,985. Among those vaccinated were 52,877 people in the 18-44 age group.