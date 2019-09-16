After milk, Aavin hikes ghee, butter prices

State-run milk dairy Aavin has increased prices of milk-based products including ghee, butter, panneer, khoa and flavoured milk. This follows the recent hike in procurement and selling prices of milk.

One litre of ghee will now cost ₹495 (old price ₹460), a 500 gm pack of cooking butter has been priced at ₹240 with a hike of ₹20, half-a-kilo of table butter will now cost ₹245 in place of ₹225, half-a-kilo of panneer has been revised to ₹225 from ₹200 and half-a-kilo of milk khoa would now cost ₹210 in place of ₹200.

More expenditure

“We are in the beginning of the festive season when products like ghee, butter, panneer and khoa would be used in large quantities. The hike would only lead to more expenses during the run-up to Deepavali. Already, consumers are reeling under increasing food prices. The Consumer Price Index has been witnessing a constant increase. Like the milk price hike by Aavin and private dairies, this has come at a bad time,” said consumer activist T. Sadagopan.

Aavin managing director C. Kamaraj said that products like ice cream and sweets have been left out of the price hike.

“The increase in prices was well-thought out and done only after in-depth discussion. When milk prices go up, this hike is only natural,” he said.