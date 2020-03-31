After markets, no physial distancing at Siddha clinics

As people have started adhering to social distancing norms at markets, many have sought herbal concoctions from Sidhha clincs and dipenaries to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

It has been advised for those on home quarantine to use this concoction if they experience symptoms of fever and throat pain . People started stocking the herbal concoction powder (‘Kabasura Kudineer’) in large quantities and now huge crowds in front of th Siddha counters cane be witnessed . The name of the concoction was derived from kabam (cold), suram (fever) and kudineer (concoction).

Social distancing went for a toss with hundreds of people thronging the Siddha clinic inside the Government Pentland Hospital, Vellore, on Tuesday. In spite of the repeated appeals by the staff pleading the people to be calm and maintain a distance between themselves , it all went into deaf ears. District administration had asked the people to adhere to social distancing in the current context of lock down, one could see people gathering around the clinics and new markets.

Initially, the flow of shoppers was minimal and there was discipline on their part to adhere to social distancing. But the social distancing went for a tailspin in the Government Pentland Hospital, which has been announced as the main treatment centre for treating patients with COVID-19.

At the old bus stand, one of the venues for the vegetable market, people thronged the vegetable stalls since morning. While officials were seen advising the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, the locals reluctant in adhering to the rules.

With the officials relaxing the lockdown period from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to enable the public to purchase essential commodities, vehicular traffic was back on the main roads. Though the police had put barricades on the service roads of Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and other important intersections, motorists sneaked through the spaces between the barricades.

‘Effective at early stages of flu’

Like ‘Nilavembu’ concoction that does wonders for patients suffering from dengue and chikungunya, the ‘Kabasura Kudineer’ will save patients suffering from symptoms of flu, said IMPCOPS president R. Kannan.

He said that ‘Kabasura Kudineer’ comprising of 15 herbal ingredients, should be administered to patients suffering from flu at the early stages . However, he cautioned against the level of mixture with limited ingredients, which are readily availabe in the market.

Since the Siddha formulation provided effective and permanent remedy for chikungunya and dengue, the district administrations made arrangements for ‘Nilavembu Kudineer’ distribution in the siddha clinics of the districts .