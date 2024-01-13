After GIM 2024, Industries Minister heads to World Economic Forum

January 13, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

A delegation led by Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held at Davos, Switzerland.

The delegation will showcase Tamil Nadu as the ideal global investment destination, share the success of Tamil Nadu’s economic growth, focus on its recent rapid industrial development, highlight its journey to become sector leaders in emerging sectors and interact with global leaders to strengthen bilateral relations.

Guidance, the investment promotion agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu, has set up a lounge at Promenade 62 – opposite India Lounge P 63, and has also installed a billboard at Belvedere Hotel to highlight Tamil Nadu’s strengths and advantages.

The sessions at the Tamil Nadu’s lounge will include showcasing the state’s growth story success, hosting two events on Research and Development, and Innovation and Knowledge Economy in partnership with Indiaspora, Swiss – Indo Chamber of Commerce, PwC, global conglomerates and stakeholders.

Mr. Rajaa has been invited by WEF to share his insights on the following sessions: From Potential to Scale: Frontier Technologies in Operations – to discuss future of manufacturing with CXOs from Qualcomm, Analog Device, Hitachi, Borgwarner, and RGP Group among others. The second topic is on strengthening Global Economies through SMEs – to scope PPP model on supporting SMEs (i.e. sub large industries) in advanced manufacturing. He will also be talking on pathways to competitiveness in the New Industrial Policy Age and to discuss how governments can help accelerate responsible industry transformation.

“A key objective for us this year is to present our state’s highly-skilled talent pool, effective policies and robust infrastructure, and highlight Tamil Nadu’s distinctive approach to governance and politics, also known as the Dravidian model.

“We also aim to highlight the state’s dynamic industrial ecosystem, our exceptional talent pool and our capabilities and potential in GCCs, R&D, Data Centres, electronics, semiconductors, EVs, green fuel, energy storage, Gen AI, quantum computing and other emerging sectors,” he added.

