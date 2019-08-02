After DMK’s meeting with Muslim leaders, officials seal marriage hall

Tension gripped Ambur town on Thursday when election officials, citing violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), sealed a marriage hall in Ambur Bazaar where DMK president M.K. Stalin had held a meeting with leaders of the Muslim community.

The MCC is in force in Vellore as the Parliamentary constituency will go to the polls on August 5.

The meeting, which began at 11.30 a.m., was attended by DMK treasurer Duraimurugan, Arakkonam MP S. Jagathrakshakan, MLA E.V. Velu, Vellore candidate D.M. Kathir Anand, National president of the Indian Union Muslim League K.M. Kader Mohideen and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, among others.

The meeting lasted 80 minutes. Subsequently, election officials, lead by Ambur Tahsildar R. Sujatha, arrived at the spot and, on holding inquiries with the manager and staff of the marriage hall, ordered officials to seal the premises for violation of the MCC.

Election officials said they had made it clear during a meeting with party representatives that Election Commission officials at the Collectorate should be intimated about any election meeting being organised in marriage or public halls. Parties should obtain permission for such events by applying online 48 hours in advance, officials said.

Terming the action taken by the officials ‘undemocratic’ and accusing them of having acted under the influence of the AIADMK government, Mr. Jawahirullah said the ruling party was indulging in such tactics as it knew it was going to face a massive defeat in Vellore. He claimed that the meeting involved discussions on various issues of national importance, and that the upcoming election was not a subject of discussion.

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaiselvan said the DMK leaders and their party’s candidate had met Islamic leaders in a marriage hall, and they should have intimated the election officials about the meeting in advance. Since they didn’t, the officials took appropriate action, he added.