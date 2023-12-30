After decades, police checkpost on T.N.-A.P. border in Vellore gets permanent building 

December 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VELLORE

After more than three decades of its formation, the police check post on Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh border at Christianpet in Vellore got a permanent building on Saturday.

Accompanied by N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), M. S. Muthusamy, DIG(Vellore), inaugurated the new building of the check post. “As it is located on the inter-State border, the check post requires better facilities. Remaining check posts will be given a facelift in phases,” Mr. Manivannan told The Hindu.

The new checkpost has a few rooms for police personnel to change duties. On an average, the check post has at least four police personnel as vehicles, including buses to Tirupathi, cross the facility round the clock. The check post is fitted with two high-powered Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ANPR cameras will not only capture images of vehicles and number plates but would also provide live feed to the control room that has been set up at the Collectorate, SP office and the Department of Mines, which handles sand mining on Palar river. Each ANPR camera has a storage capacity of 15 days.

Police said that the checkpost was functioning from a thatched shelter since it was formed over three decades ago. During monsoon, police personnel take shelter at the nearby RTO checkpoint. The new building also helps the police to increase the surveillance against drug peddlers especially to Katpadi railway station.

At present, checkposts are located at Christianpet, Mutharasikuppam, Pathirappally, Sainagunta, and Paratharami in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT