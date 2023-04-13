After decade of their formation, four UPHCs in Vellore to get own buildings

April 13, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - VELLORE

A decade after formation, four Urban Primary Healthcare Centres (UPHC) will soon get their own buildings as Vellore Corporation has allotted ₹3 crore to construct new buildings for these centres, which are currently functioning under asbestos-roofed structures at the centre of the town.

Corporation officials said that an Urban PHC serves a population of 50,000 and the distance between two health centres must be three km. At present, 10 centres have been functioning within Corporation limits.

“We have allocated funds for our own buildings to these centres, which are functioning from dilapidated cramped structures. Work on the new buildings will start soon,” said Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar.

Of 10 UPHCs, the four are located at Konavattam, Saidapet, Alamelumangapuram and Kalasapalayam. Each centre, on an average, gets at least 150 patients everyday.

Damaged by 2015 flood

Civic officials said the four centres were badly damaged during 2015 floods. Since then, patients and visitors have to contend with poor facilities at the centre. Inundation during monsoon was the common challenge at these centres. The new buildings would provide better facilities like separate cabins for duty doctor, nurses and other staff, a common visitors hall, separate wards for specialised treatment, laboratory facilities, well furnished pharmacy with additional stocks.

Other features

Operation theatres and more beds for in-patients are also other features of the new buildings. Adequate parking space for ambulances and other vehicles will also be provided.

Rise in population

Corporation officials said as the total population of Vellore has grown to over six lakh persons, two more UPHCs will be built especially in Katpadi region, which does not have such a facility, soon.

Along with 10 UPHCs, the Corporation currently has 50 sub-health centres within its limits, providing treatment for common illnesses.