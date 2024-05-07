After Coimbatore, Salem City police register case against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

May 07, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - SALEM

The Salem Cyber Crime Police on Monday (May 6, 2024) night registered a case against YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, Mr Shankar, who was arrested by the cyber crime police in Coimbatore on May 4, on the same charges is lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

In her complaint, G. Geetha, a woman sub-Inspector, social media, Salem City, said the YouTuber had spoken in an obscene manner about women police personnel, and sought action against him. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 294 (b) (utters obscene words in public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of IPC r/w Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

On Monday, the Theni district police had arrested a man Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices.

