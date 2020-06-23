After Chennai, Madurai’s turn for lockdown

Days after a complete lockdown was imposed in Chennai and parts of its surrounding districts, the State government has announced an intensified lockdown from June 24 to 30 in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and village panchayats in Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks, in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district. Only essential services like medical shops, pharmaceutical shops, hearse vehicle services and ambulances will be allowed to function.

On June 28 (Sunday), all shops, including grocery stores, will remain shut in these areas and only milk supply and medical stores/services will be allowed.

A government order, issued on Monday, said that Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay had insisted on restricting movement to contain the spread of COVID-19. The areas under lockdown are densely populated and have houses in close proximity, according to the G.O.

Grocery shops, vegetable shops, including mobile vegetable shops, and petrol bunks will be allowed to function only between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Residents must avoid using private transportation, and instead visit their nearest shops, according to the order. Vehicles carrying goods can ply. The movement of LPG cylinders and petroleum products will be permitted without any hindrance. Prepaid autos, taxis and personal vehicles will be allowed to ply only for medical emergencies and for dropping/picking up passengers to and from the airport and the railway station.

Residents can collect takeaways from restaurants between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Customers can place orders over phone, but delivery persons must possess identity cards from their organisations.

Ration shops will function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., except those in COVID-19 containment zones. Staff working in ration shops in containment zones will have to deliver commodities and government relief material, door-to-door. Amma canteens will be functional too.

Banks will be allowed to function only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with minimal staff. Constructions where labourers are on site can continue too.

State government and Central government staff of essential services only need to come to office, the order said. Judiciary, courts and media can function as well.

Persons with e-passes from these stipulated areas can only travel in case of marriages, funerals or medical emergencies after submitting documents. No activities, including the sale of commodities, can take place in the containment zone, according to the order.

Trade bodies who volunteered to close shop and limit timings till 2 p.m., each day, welcomed the move.