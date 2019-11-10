After Ayodhya verdict, leaders in T.N. call for peace, communal harmony

Political leaders cutting across party lines have urged the public to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said all sections of society should respect the SC judgment and maintain peace. He said the verdict on the long-drawn dispute should be respected by all, without giving room for hate or prejudice.

“We must respect the Supreme Court verdict the way we respect the national flag. The SC Bench has taken into account all the pros and cons, historical incidents and conclusions of archaeological studies to arrive at this clear judgment,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

The Indian Union Muslim League’s national president, K.M. Kader Mohideen, said the SC verdict was the final word on the matter. “We must all respect the verdict and cooperate in its implementation,” he said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged people to respect the verdict and promote communal harmony. MDMK chief Vaiko pointed out that the Muslim organisations party to the case and Muslim political leaders had reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace. “Every community has the responsibility to promote unity in India,” he said.

“There should be no other controversy over other religious sites. The biggest duty before us is to protect communal harmony and secularism,” CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said.

‘Pray peacefully’

TMC leader G.K. Vasan said, “Both the Ram temple and the Babri Masjid should be built in Ayodhya and people should pray peacefully.”

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said the verdict had shattered people’s faith in the Supreme Court.

Naam Tamilar Katchi convenor Seeman said the Supreme Court allowing the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya was “just a verdict, not justice”.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam leader M.H. Jawahirullah said the judgment had disappointed the Muslim community.