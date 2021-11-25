After a decade, Radha Nagar subway work to be taken up

Chennai

25 November 2021 01:22 IST

Southern Railway is set to give permission to Highways dept.

The work on Radha Nagar subway, pending for completion due to the approach road work, is set to be taken up shortly.

The Southern Railway is set to give the permission to the State Highways department for starting the preliminary work for paving the approach road for the subway. The permission for the work has been pending with the Southern Railway.

The subway has been a long-pending project for the residents of Chromepet as thousands of vehicles were getting caught in the traffic at the level crossing.

The subway, built across the railway tracks, would help in providing easier and faster access for hundreds of residents to reach the GST Road.

However, the subway work, which started more than a decade ago, has remained unfinished putting thousands of motorists to severe hardship, say residents’ welfare activists.

The subway is being constructed by the State Highways department and is almost in the completion stage, except for the approach road linking the subway to the GST Road.

Social activist V. Santhanam said the Radha Nagar subway project has been pending for more than a decade.

He said that most of the construction work has been completed except for the ramps and the approach road.

He also said that as per the reply from the State Highways department to a query through the Right To Information Act, the paving of the approach road was causing the project delay. He wanted the Southern Railway to give permission to the State Highways department.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) for the approach road has been approved and permission to carry out the work would be communicated shortly to the Highways department.