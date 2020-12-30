After 7 months, daily case count drops under 1,000

CHENNAI

957 cases take tally to 8,16,132; 12 deaths push up toll to 12,092; no new cases in Ariyalur, Perambalur

Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 count dropped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months. A total of 957 persons tested positive on Tuesday. The last time that the State recorded less than 1,000 cases was on May 30 when 938 persons were found infected.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 8,16,132. Another 12 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,092. A total of 7,95,293 persons have so far been discharged after treatment. As many as 8,747 persons are under treatment.

As the fresh infections continue to fall, two districts — Ariyalur and Perambalur — recorded no fresh cases, while eight districts reported cases in single digits.

In Chennai, 286 persons tested positive, followed by Coimbatore with 81 cases. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had 47 cases each. There were 38 cases in Tiruppur, 34 each in Erode and Salem and 32 in Thanjavur.

Of the 12 fatalities, Tiruchi recorded three deaths, while Chennai and Coimbatore had two deaths each. One of them — a 33-year-old from Chennai with no co-morbidities — tested positive on December 16, and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on December 17 with complaints of difficulty in breathing for seven days. He died soon after arrival at the hospital owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 46-year-old man from Coimbatore with diabetes and systemic hypertension died at the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital a day after admission on December 27 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure, diabetes and systemic hypertension.

In the last 24 hours, 64,768 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,40,52,537.