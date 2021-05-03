Tamil Nadu

After 5 years, Left set to enter Assembly

Candidates of the two Left parties — the CPI and the CPI(M) — are set to enter the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a gap of five years. They contested in six constituencies each and won two each.

The CPI has been contesting in Assembly elections since 1952 and the CPI(M) after its creation in 1964, and the two parties always had a presence in the Assembly. It was only after the 2016 election that they could not enter the Assembly. The two parties contested the 2016 election as part of the People’s Welfare Front and came a cropper.

Subsequently, they formed an alliance with the DMK and won two seats each in the Lok Sabha poll in 2019.

