After 5 decades, Ranipet’s oldest Siddha hospital gets a separate building

After over five decades since its formation, Ranipet district’s oldest siddha hospital got a separate, permanent building on the Arcot-Arani Main Road on Wednesday.

Earlier, the hospital used to function on a premises that also housed a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and maternity centre. Accompanied by Collector J.U. Chandrakala and Municipal Engineer In-charge, Arcot municipality, M. Parurasu, Ranipet MLA and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inaugurated the building, constructed at a cost of ₹31 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission United Grant 2023-24.

“The building has adequate facilities for employees and patients. The hospital is the only such facility in the district,” R. Venketa Lakshman, Commissioner, Arcot municipality, told The Hindu.

Features of the facility

Spread over 32,000 sq. ft, the new building comprises separate rooms for medical officers and employees. It has a dressing room and an external therapy room for patients, a pharmacy and a storeroom, and a visitors hall that can accommodate about 100 persons, among others. “The previous building had water seepage during the monsoon, and did not have a waiting hall for visitors. People had to wait outside, under a tree...,” said S. Fathima, a patient.

In the initial years of its formation, the hospital used to get 150 to 200 patients per day from various towns nearby. Over the years, the building developed cracks. It also faced inundation and water seepage during rain. At present, 50 to 60 patients visit the hospital daily.

The patients come from Walajah, Ranipet, Arakkonam, Sholinghur and Melvisharam towns, majorly, for back and knee pain, and skin allergy. The hospital functions between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all days, barring Sundays. Patients are given free medicines, mostly ointments.