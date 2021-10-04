After 4 years, Cauvery water realisation falls below 100 tmc ft

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 00:50 IST

After four years, Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery river water in June-September has gone below the 100-thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) mark.

The receipt was about 91.47 tmc ft, against the stipulated 123.14 tmc ft, leaving a shortfall of 31.67 tmc ft. The last time the cumulative receipt of the four months did not touch the 100-tmcft mark was in 2017-18, when the State got about 64.71 tmc ft. Even during 2015-16 and 2016-17, the State received much less than what was due to it, as it got 88.67 tmc ft and 53.097 tmc ft respectively.

CWDT’s order

Since the notification of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in the gazette of the Union government in February 2013, Biligundulu, on the inter-State border, has been the reference point. The CWDT’s final order was modified by the Supreme Court in February 2018.

For the purpose of calculating water realisation, a water year is considered to extend from June to May.

Since the tribunal’s interim order in June 1991, this is the 19th time that Tamil Nadu has realised water less than the prescribed quantity during the four-month period. As per the interim order, the State should get 137 tmc ft, which was scaled down to 134 tmc ft under the final order. The Supreme Court’s modification of the final order brought the quantity down to 123.14 tmc ft.

Besides, this is the eighth time in 30 years that the cumulative realisation has been under the 100-tmc ft mark. Since 1991, the lowest figure of realisation during June-September has been 30.632 tmc ft in 2003-04. The immediate preceding year (2002-03) was marginally better with 46.665 tmc ft.

The two other years when realisation was below 100 tmc ft were 2001-02 and 2010-11, when the State was given 86.715 tmc ft and 66.88 tmc ft respectively.

Paddy procurement

Meanwhile, the State Civil Supplies Corporation has announced that paddy procurement can be carried out through the conventional method or online.

This has been made in the light of protests by sections of farmers for migrating to the online system of procurement completely.