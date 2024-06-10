On May 20, Coimbatore-based consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon received a letter from the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, which took him by surprise.

The letter, dated May 15, directed Mr. Kathirmathiyon to appear before the court within seven days to get a refund of ₹500, which was used by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to trap an Electricity Department official who had demanded the money as bribe from him in 1996. He appeared before the court on May 23 and received the money — five currencies of ₹100 and ₹50 denomination that were in circulation at that time, after completing requisite formalities.

“It was indeed a surprise as I almost forgot about the money due to the extraordinary delay, despite having filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in 2007. People lodge complaints against officials who seek bribes as they are against corruption, and they cannot afford to pay the sum. Such a long delay [in refunding the trap money] will discourage the people from fighting against corruption... as there is little use of the money after several years,” he said.

Though the trial in the case was completed in April 2001, Mr. Kathirmathiyon was not refunded the money.

“Now, I will have to take the money to a bank to get them exchanged for currencies of ₹100 denomination that are in circulation now. But I am not going to do it. I will keep them as a reminder of my efforts to get justice for those who are fighting against corruption,” he said. According to him, he filed a PIL in 2007 citing the delay in the refund of trap money in DVAC cases and hardship suffered by the complainants who paid the money from their pockets. The then Vigilance Commissioner replied that the government had issued orders for refund of a sum equivalent to the trap money. However, complainants continued their wait for refund, he said.

“A friend of mine was a complainant in a DVAC trap case in 2001 and had given ₹4,000 for the trap procedure. He died in 2022 without receiving the refund”, he added.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said that in some cases, the money to be refunded could be currencies of ₹500 and ₹1,000, which were demonetised in 2016. The government should clarify how this amount could be paid to the complainant.

