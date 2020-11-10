After 150 days, daily COVID-19 deaths drop below 20

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 01:24 IST

Another 2,257 persons test positive in State; 2,308 discharged after recovery; Chennai sees 585 cases

After 150 days, the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, dropped under 20.

A total of 18 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 11,362. The last time the count went below 20 was on June 12, when a similar number of deaths was reported. Close to 2,000 cases were being reported, daily, in that period. The deaths increased from then, and touched a maximum of 127 on August 5.

A total of 2,257 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 7,46,079. Another 2,308 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of patients discharged stood at 7,15,892 — 96% of all cases. Active cases stood at 18,825.

Advertising

Advertising

The maximum number of new cases came from Chennai (585), followed by Coimbatore (189), Tiruvallur (125), Chengalpattu (113), Tiruppur (112) and Salem (105). Apart from these six districts that reported more than 100 cases, five others reported over 50 cases. Tenkasi, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram reported cases in single digits.

Of the 18 deaths reported on Monday, ten took place in Chennai, while eight other districts reported one death each. Apart from a 55-year-old man from Tiruppur who died on Saturday, the other deceased had co-morbidities, according to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the deceased, 16 were aged over 60. Six of them were octogenarians. The oldest was an 87-year-old woman from Kanniyakumari district with systolic hypertension. She was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday afternoon with complaints of cough and fever for about ten days. She died on Monday morning.

The youngest among those who were reported dead on Monday was a 30-year-old woman with diabetes, who was hospitalised for around two weeks in Chennai. .

A total of 74,508 persons were tested on Monday, almost same as the previous day, and the test positivity rate stood at 3.03%.