After 11 years, T.N.’s realisation of Cauvery water during southwest monsoon does not cross 50 tmc ft mark

October 05, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a gap of 11 years, Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery water during this year’s southwest monsoon did not exceed the 50 tmc ft [thousand million cubic feet] mark. This year’s realisation was 45.16 tmc ft,

As per the data available for almost the last 50 years (with Biligundulu being the reference point for measurement), this was the fifth occasion that the season’s realisation did not cross the mark.

During the water year June 2012 – May 2013, the first four months witnessed the State getting about 40.15 tmc ft. In fact, this year’s realisation, 45.16 tmc ft, for the season was lower than that of 2016-17 when the Cauvery dispute erupted in a big way. Seven years ago, the State received about 53 tmc ft.

Since 1974, the lowest amount of realisation for the monsoon was 24.82 tmc ft in 1987-88. In the four bad years, the State’s annual realisation varied from 75.56 tmc ft in 2003-04 to 109.89 tmc ft the previous year. The figures for 1987-88 and 2012-13 were 107.41 tmc ft and 100.44 tmc ft respectively.

Going by this trend, the remaining eight months of the current water year may see a cumulative realisation, ranging from around 72 tmc ft, as witnessed in 1987-88, to about 45 tmc ft, as noticed in 2003-04.

As on Thursday, the water level of the Mettur dam stood at 33.58 ft (full level: 120 ft) with the storage being 9.025 tmc ft (capacity: 93.47 tmc ft). Inflow was nearly 1,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and the discharge, 5,200 cusecs.

