ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL land acquisition | Affected farmers to get compensation from August 4

August 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated August 04, 2023 01:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLCIL has stated, in a press release that cheques for crop compensation have been made available at the District Revenue Office in Neyveli, as per the Madras High Court’s orders for enhanced compensation

The Hindu Bureau

Earthmovers engaged by NLC India Ltd carrying out work on the diversion of the Upper Paravanar canal in Melvalayamadevi near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Thursday, August 4, 2023, said farmers whose crops were damaged recently while work was under way for the diversion of the Upper Paravanar canal in Melvalayamadevi in Cuddalore district, could collect their individual cheques for crop compensation, at the office of the District Revenue Officer/ Land Acquisition in Neyveli from Friday, August 4, 2023.

In a press note, NLCIL said cheques for ₹30,000 per acre towards crop compensation had been handed over to the Special Deputy Collector/ Land Acquisition on July 29, 2023. Now, in compliance with the direction of the Madras High Court, the cheques for the remaining amount of ₹10,000 per acre have been handed over to the authorities to facilitate disbursement of the total ₹40,000 per acre to the affected farmers as crop compensation on or before August 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US