NLCIL land acquisition | Affected farmers to get compensation from August 4

August 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated August 04, 2023 01:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Thursday, August 4, 2023, said farmers whose crops were damaged recently while work was under way for the diversion of the Upper Paravanar canal in Melvalayamadevi in Cuddalore district, could collect their individual cheques for crop compensation, at the office of the District Revenue Officer/ Land Acquisition in Neyveli from Friday, August 4, 2023.

In a press note, NLCIL said cheques for ₹30,000 per acre towards crop compensation had been handed over to the Special Deputy Collector/ Land Acquisition on July 29, 2023. Now, in compliance with the direction of the Madras High Court, the cheques for the remaining amount of ₹10,000 per acre have been handed over to the authorities to facilitate disbursement of the total ₹40,000 per acre to the affected farmers as crop compensation on or before August 6.

