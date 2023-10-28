HamberMenu
Affected farmers in delta region should be given ₹25,000 per acre: Anbumani

Of the total five lakh acres that were under kuruvai cultivation in the delta region, around two lakh acres of crops dried up due to lack of water, says PMK leader

October 28, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss addressing the mediapersons in Sholingur town near Ranipet on Saturday.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss addressing the mediapersons in Sholingur town near Ranipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that affected farmers, especially those in delta region, should be given a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre of farmland by the State government.

He was speaking at the consultative meeting of PMK’s polling booth agents from Sholinghur and Arakkonam assembly constituencies at a community hall. As there was 40% total rainfall shortage during southwest monsoon, water level in Mettur dam had declined to 18 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet). It had forced the State government to stop releasing water from the dam for cultivation in the delta region.

“Of the total five lakh acres that were under kuruvai cultivation in the delta region, around two lakh acres of crops dried up due to lack of water. The DMK government should compensate affected farmers immediately,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the Union government should increase the total allocation of funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme as it benefits a large section of women in the country. The Centre should also release adequate funds for the State government to undertake various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects, he said.

