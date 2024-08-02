ADVERTISEMENT

AERB gives nod for ‘first approach to criticality’ of nuclear project

Published - August 02, 2024 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant development, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) recently accorded permission for the ‘first approach to criticality’ of India’s indigenous 500 MWe sodium-cooled Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam. The reactor is being commissioned by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Central government enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy.

“The Board of the AERB met on July 27 to consider the application for ‘first approach to criticality’, including loading of fuel in the reactor core and conduct of ‘low power physics experiments’ in the PFBR,” a release from the AERB said.

Earlier this year, core loading was initiated, beginning with the insertion of control sub-assemblies and followed by blanket sub-assemblies, the release said. “In the final stage of core loading, fuel sub-assemblies will be loaded into the core, after which nuclear fission will begin. On attaining a sustained nuclear fission chain reaction, a phenomenon, known as criticality of the reactor, and low power physics experiments will be conducted,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US