AERB gives nod for ‘first approach to criticality’ of nuclear project

Published - August 02, 2024 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant development, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) recently accorded permission for the ‘first approach to criticality’ of India’s indigenous 500 MWe sodium-cooled Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam. The reactor is being commissioned by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Central government enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy.

“The Board of the AERB met on July 27 to consider the application for ‘first approach to criticality’, including loading of fuel in the reactor core and conduct of ‘low power physics experiments’ in the PFBR,” a release from the AERB said.

Earlier this year, core loading was initiated, beginning with the insertion of control sub-assemblies and followed by blanket sub-assemblies, the release said. “In the final stage of core loading, fuel sub-assemblies will be loaded into the core, after which nuclear fission will begin. On attaining a sustained nuclear fission chain reaction, a phenomenon, known as criticality of the reactor, and low power physics experiments will be conducted,” it said.

