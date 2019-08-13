Advocates oppose Bar Council chair’s statement on Article 370

Questioning the statement made by Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in support of the scrapping of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a group of advocates from the Madras High Court have said the Centre’s decision was undemocratic.

In their letter to the secretary of BCI, a group of 81 advocates, including senior advocate N.G.R. Prasad, referred to Mr. Mishra’s press release applauding the Union government’s action and said it was “shocking, undemocratic and a misuse of his official position”.

“We are deeply disturbed by the undemocratic manner in which Article 370 has been effectively abrogated and the repressive preventive measures adopted in Jammu and Kashmir, including the arrest of all political leaders, cessation of all communication and stifling of freedom of the press in order to silence all voices of dissent,” they said. The opinion expressed by Mr. Mishra was “not collective”. The powers of the Bar Council have statutory limitations and the Bar Council did not have the authority or the mandate to express any political views, much less on behalf of the entire legal fraternity of the country, they said.

The constitutional status of a State had been changed without any consultation with the elected representatives of the State and in the absence of a State Legislative Assembly and in a situation where democratic participation was not even possible, they pointed out, adding, “The decision to dismember the State of Jammu and Kashmir smacks of authoritarianism and a complete disdain for all democratic processes.”

“The use of the official letter head and the affixing of his [Mr. Mishra’s] signature as the Bar Council chairperson are improper and are intended to create an incorrect impression that he speaks for all members of the Bar,” the advocates said.

They requested the Bar Council’s secretary to issue a statement clarifying that the statement of Mr. Mishra did not reflect the views of the entire legal fraternity and was not preceded by a resolution of the Bar Council.