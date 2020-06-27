Advocates forum condemns deaths

The Tamil Nadu Senior Advocates’ Forum, comprising 130 designated Senior Counsel practising in the Madras HC has condemned the custodial death.

The forum’s convener P.S. Raman said a majority of its members were in favour of passing a strongly worded resolution and hence it read: “The death of Mr. Jayaraj and his son Mr. Bennicks in Sattankulam, in the custody of the police, has shocked the conscience of all.“Torture in custody is unacceptable in any civilised society governed by the rule of law. The Magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody, the duty doctor who issued fitness certificate as well as the jailor have wholly failed in their duties and contributed to the tragedy.

Lack of respect

“We strongly condemn the incident, which demonstrates lack of respect for the rule of law and leads to failing public confidence in administration in these trying times. We call for justice to be done by swift meaningful steps in accordance with law and bring the guilty to book.”