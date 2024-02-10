Advocates boycott court in Walajah against proposed taluk-level courts

February 10, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - RANIPET

Litigants, who are mostly farmers and small traders, were badly affected as members of the Bar Association in Walajah town near Ranipet stayed away from court proceedings of the District Munsif cum Magistrate Court in the town on Friday against the formation of the proposed taluk-level courts in the district.

At present, the District Court in Walajah has magistrate and munsif courts in two-storey buildings. Among five major courts in the district, including Ranipet, Arakkonam, Arcot and Sholinghur, Walajah court is the oldest one established in the early 1920s. “Proposed taluk-level courts, as directed by the Supreme Court, will deprive advocates and court staff of the daily number of cases. Also, litigants will be put to hardship as taluk courts will start functioning from rented premises,” said K. Elangovan, president, Bar Association (Walajah).

Every day, more than 200 litigants, mostly from Walajah taluk, which comprises over 70 villages visit the court. Around 120 advocates are working as regular practitioners. On an average, over 150 cases come up at the court every day. Currently, 1,500 - 2,000 cases have been pending in the court for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the court has been divided into large rooms that house the judge’s chambers, record room and court halls. Most of the rooms are well-lit and have good ventilation. Case bundles and other records have proper and safe storage facilities. An audio system to call cases or parties is also in place.

In fact, among major courts like Ranipet and Arcot, Walajah court is the only facility that has had a sub-jail for many years. Such a facility ensures safety of under-trials, who were produced before the court for remand and custody.

As per plan, court officials said that new taluk-level courts will be set up at Nemili and Kalavai by joining Kaveripakkam, Avalur, Nemili towns and surrounding villages with Nemili taluk court while towns like Thimiri and Kalavai will form part of Kalavai taluk court from April onwards. At present, these towns and villages are part of Walajah court jurisdiction. Such an arrangement will leave Walajah court with only 70 villages that come under its taluk.

The officials said that earlier, areas like SIPCOT, Ranipet, Ponnai and Melpadi were bifurcated from Walajah court and were made part of the Additional District Court in Ranipet town 10 years ago. Further bifurcation of the Walajah court will weaken its functioning. Petitions have also been given to the Judge of the District Principal Court in Vellore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT