Advocates bid adieu to CJ

Praising the Madurai advocates for their ‘readiness to accept court verdicts even if they go against their clients’, Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi said that it was this humility that set them apart from others.
The Chief Justice, who will retire on December 31, was addressing the advocates at a farewell function accorded to him on Tuesday by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) via video conferencing.
“The Madurai Bench is located in a place where the flora and fauna energise you to perform better. I disposed of cases better in Madurai (Bench) than in Chennai (Principal Seat),” the Chief Justice told the advocates.
He said the Madurai Bench was a place where the female advocates matched their male counterparts in talent, and the Bar and the Bench functioned in perfect harmony.
In his address, Justice G.R. Swaminathan said the CJ was very friendly and recollected an incident where the Chief Justice after reading a judgement delivered by Justice Swaminathan reached out to him and spoke in length about it.
Justice Swaminathan said the CJ had the appraciable habit of standing up and receiving anybody in his office.
