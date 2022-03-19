Advocates beat HC judges in T20 match

Additional Advocate General’s (Madurai Bench) Xl defeated by eight wickets Chief Justice’s XI in the T20 cricket match held at NPR cricket ground in Natham in Dindigul district on Saturday to win the second edition of Dr. Justice A.R. Lakshmanan Rolling Trophy.

The CJ's XI won the toss and elected to bat first. At the end of 20 overs, the judges scored 100 runs for the loss of five wickets. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh (with 32 runs) and Justice N. Sathish Kumar (17 runs) remained not out.

The AAG's XI achieved the target in 18.5 overs. The advocates scored 103 runs for the loss of two wickets. Advocate Manikaraj (Man of the Match) scored 27 runs, advocate Anbarasu scored 22 runs and advocate Sarvagan Prabhu scored 21 runs.

Supreme Court Judge Justice M.M. Sundresh inaugurated the proceedings. Individual awards for best performance were handed over to players of both teams. Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC Justice Paresh Upadhyay was present at the event.

The first edition of Dr. Justice A.R. Lakshmanan Rolling Trophy was held in 2021 at Madurai Racecourse Stadium, where the judges defeated the advocates by 80 runs.