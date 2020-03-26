Advocate warns TN police against assaulting violators of curfew order; policeman responds in ‘Singam’ style

Police-advocate rivalry in Tamil Nadu is legendary. The universal threat of Coronavirus that has led to a nation-wide lockdown has only helped fan the flames of the feud.

Two audio clippings – one purportedly by a Supreme Court Advocate warning police of losing their jobs for assaulting violators of curfew order and another by apparently by a police personnel taking on the advocate – have gone viral on social media.

The advocate started his statement with a huge warning. “Who gave you the right to assault the common man? Is it the Director General of Police, Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister?” is how he pounced on the State police.

He said that the police could only book the violators of the Prohibitory Order promulgated under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

“You can only advise them [to keep indoors]. Keep in mind that all [policemen] those assaulted [the violators] will lose your job if the video clipping is produced before High Court and Human Rights Commission,” he said. He also warned them of serious charges being booked against them.

The advocate dared whether the police would take on the advocates, if they come out in violation of the curfew order. “The violators should only be produced before the magistrate. Let the magistrate decide on whether they could be let off on bail,” he said.

Within few hours of this audio clipping did rounds on the social media, especially on WhatsApp, another clipping by an unidentified police person went viral. He said that the State police are aware of the penal sections and the advocate need not teach them on legal aspects.

He took on the advocate saying every citizen, including the advocates, were bound by the curfew order and other laws. Anyone with the knowledge that his venturing out could lead to spreading of an epidemic can be booked.

“You press any charge against us. You are free to even pack us home. It is not a problem at all,” the policeman said. He went on to say that the policemen could survive setting up a grocery shop like in the Surya-starrer ‘Singam’.

The protagonist of the Tamil movie – a Sub-Inspector of Police – would warn the villain that he was not dependent on the police job.

“We are not assaulting anyone who comes out with a genuine reason. But only those unnecessarily roam around and pick up quarrel with police are beaten up,” the policeman said.