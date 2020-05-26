Tamil Nadu

Advocate seeks A-G’s consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against DMK MP

An advocate practising in the Madras High Court has sought the consent of Advocate General Vijay Narayan to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam organising secretary R.S. Bharathi for his reported remark that people from the Scheduled Castes became judges because of alms provided by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

The advocate A. Antony Raj of Chennai claimed that Mr. Bharathi, also a member of the Rajya Sabha, had made “very offensive, demeaning and derogatory” remarks against those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and also against judges in a speech delivered during a meet organised by Kalaignar Circle in Chennai on February 14.

Since A-G’s consent was essential before a criminal contempt of court petition could be listed for hearing before a Division Bench of the High Court, he had made an application seeking consent.

