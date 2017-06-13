Advocate, police exchange blows in police station

ARUPPUKOTTAI

An advocate and two police personnel exchanged blows inside Kattanoor police station under Tiruchuli sub-division on Monday late evening.

The police said that a Sub-Inspector (Training), Maharajan, and police constable Sangili Murugan were involved in vehicle check at Tiruppachethi junction. When the police signalled a two-wheeler rider to stop, he ignored it and tried to flee.

However, the police personnel managed to chase and apprehend him. He was later identified as Dilip Kumar.

The police took him to Kattanoor police station for questioning. Meanwhile, an advocate, T. Thandeeswaran, came to the police station and spoke in favour of Dilip Kumar. The argument turned worse and the police personnel and advocate got into fisticuffs.

The advocate was booked for using abusive language against the police, assaulting, preventing government officials from discharging their duty and for criminal intimidation.

Based on a complaint lodged by the advocate, the SI and the constable were booked for using abusive language, assault and criminal intimidation. The advocate has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai.