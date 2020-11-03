Advocate moves HC seeking permission to unveil statue of Karunanidhi

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 00:17 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday directed Greater Chennai police to file its counter affidavit by November 26 to a writ petition filed by a lawyer seeking permission to unveil former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi's statue installed on a land owned by him at Madhavaram here.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana issued the direction following a writ petition filed by the advocate M. Narayanan, a general council member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who claimed that the police did not respond to his plea seeking permission to unveil the statue.

According to the petitioner, he had inherited 1,190 square feet of plot in Madhavaram from his father. He had erected a statue of Karunanidhi on that land as a token of his love and gratitude towards the former Chief Minister and decided to invite DMK president MK Stalin to unveil it.

Stating that he had made a representation to the Madhavaram Inspector of Police on August 27 seeking permission for the event, the petitioner said that the representation was forwarded to the Commissioner of Police on September 7. However, there was no response thereafter and hence he chose to approach the court.