ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate hacked by two persons in Tirunelveli

July 18, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The assailants are suspected to be contract killers

The Hindu Bureau

Advocate  Joseph Raja Jegan being treated at the hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons attempted to murder an advocate Joseph Raja Jegan of Valliyoor around 8.45 am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

It is said that when the advocate was opening the shutter of his office on Valliyoor main road at 8.45 am, two unidentified persons hacked him with weapons in which Mr. Jegan sustained cut injuries in the head.

Recovered from the shock, Mr. Jegan caught one of them while the passers by overpowered the second one.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the friends of Mr. Jegan immediately rushed him to the hospital in his bike

Orthopedic surgeon Sankara Venkatesan, who attended profusely bleeding Jegan, said the victim was out of danger.

The assailants are suspected to be contract killers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US