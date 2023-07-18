HamberMenu
Advocate hacked by two persons in Tirunelveli

The assailants are suspected to be contract killers

July 18, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Advocate  Joseph Raja Jegan being treated at the hospital.

Advocate  Joseph Raja Jegan being treated at the hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons attempted to murder an advocate Joseph Raja Jegan of Valliyoor around 8.45 am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

It is said that when the advocate was opening the shutter of his office on Valliyoor main road at 8.45 am, two unidentified persons hacked him with weapons in which Mr. Jegan sustained cut injuries in the head.

Recovered from the shock, Mr. Jegan caught one of them while the passers by overpowered the second one.

One of the friends of Mr. Jegan immediately rushed him to the hospital in his bike

Orthopedic surgeon Sankara Venkatesan, who attended profusely bleeding Jegan, said the victim was out of danger.

The assailants are suspected to be contract killers.

