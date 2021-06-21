Advisory committee to be constituted for major Hindu temples in TN

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The committee will help enhance facilities for devotees, improve maintenance, and advise on related issues, Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced on Monday

Reiterating its commitment to promote transparency and accountability in temple management, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday said the assets, lands and properties of temples would be protected.

In his address to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the State’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act (HR&CE) was a model legislation for the entire country.

He announced the constitution of a State-level advisory committee for all major Hindu temples to enhance facilities for devotees, improve maintenance, and advise on related issues.

Mr. Purohit said the lands of the Wakf Board would also be protected through necessary administrative action. “The government will act on the basis of the Sachar Committee recommendations and more effectively implement schemes for educational advancement, economic empowerment and greater access to housing for minorities,” he said.