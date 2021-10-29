‘Advise prisoners on their right to file appeal against conviction’

MADURAI

29 October 2021 20:12 IST

HC asks PDJs, CJMs to visit prisons once in a month

Considering the fact that a large number of prisoners in the State have not preferred an appeal against their conviction, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Principal District Judges and the Chief Judicial Magistrates to provide suitable advice to the prisoners regarding their right to file an appeal against their conviction.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and S. Ananthi directed the PDJs and the CJMs to visit the prisons in the districts concerned once in a month, interact with the prisoners and give suitable advice to them. The court was earlier informed that 553 of the 3,538 prisoners currently lodged in central prisons, open-air prisons and special prisons for women had not preferred an appeal.

Advertising

Advertising

During the course of the hearing, Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNLSA) Member-Secretary K. Rajasekar submitted that following the legal awareness campaign in the prisons as per the direction of the court, 67 prisoners expressed their willingness to engage legal aid counsels. Another 85 prisoners engaged counsels on their own. But, 401 prisoners did not prefer an appeal against their conviction.

The court appreciated the efforts taken by the TNLSA to provide legal awareness to the prisoners. The court was hearing the case of a Tirunelveli man who had been languishing in prison for over 25 years as no assistance was provided to him to file an appeal. Only in 2018, an appeal against his conviction was filed through legal aid.

In 1996, the Additional Sessions Judge II in Tirunelveli had convicted him for committing sexual assault and murder. The TNLSA, with the assistance of all the District Legal Services Authorities, collected the details of the prisoners who had not preferred an appeal against their conviction.