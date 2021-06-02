Advise Ministers to have good relations with Centre, Murugan tells CM

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 23:42 IST

‘Finance Minister making false statements’

State BJP president L. Murugan on Wednesday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must advise his Ministers to ensure that Centre-State relations are smooth so that people’s welfare can be taken care of.

Mr. Murugan said whenever M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, he had advocated good relations between the Centre and the State government but the current DMK dispensation seemed to have forgotten it.

In a statement, Mr. Murugan alleged that Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was making needless statements about the Union government. He accused the Minister of making false statements that the Centre’s failure to plan vaccine procurement led to a shortage of vaccines.

Mr. Murugan claimed there was a possibility of 20 crore vaccines becoming available by July. “Between August and December, it will be 220 crore! Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said if we vaccinate at this pace, everyone is likely to be inoculated by the end of the year,” he said.

By July-August, even the 18-44 age cohort were likely to get vaccinated under the Central government’s free vaccination scheme, the BJP leader said.